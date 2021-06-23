Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AEG. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.