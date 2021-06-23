Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its focus on innovation and product launches. Additionally, Inter Parfums has been focused on augmenting growth and exploring potential license deals with different brands. We note that new product launches like Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo and the Kate Spade Signature scent delivered high-margin sales in the first quarter of 2021. During the quarter, top and bottom lines surged year over year and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s 2021 view suggests year-over-year earnings and sales growth. However, the company saw weakness in Western Europe, which continues to grapple with pandemic-led closures and limitations related to the third wave. Also, the travel retail duty-free business remains troubled due to the pandemic.”

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.