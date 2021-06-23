Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.11

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and traded as high as $47.00. Dollarama shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 2,768 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.11.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.