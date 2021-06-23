NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $69,705.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,978. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

