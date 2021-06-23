Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09. Randstad has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

