$1.27 EPS Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.04. Burlington Stores posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.26. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

