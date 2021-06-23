Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ANCUF stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

