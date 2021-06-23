Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

