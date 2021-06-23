Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUNMF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.55.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

