Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

NYSE:WM opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.08. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,867,750. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.