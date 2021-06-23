Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ALHC. Raymond James upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,673,887,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,404,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

