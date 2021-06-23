Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLAY. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

