Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.42

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.42 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 21.95 ($0.29), with a volume of 2,096,796 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £175.27 million and a PE ratio of -15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £66,500 ($86,882.68).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

