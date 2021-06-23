CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.50. CSP shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 10,453 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.28 and a beta of 1.77.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

