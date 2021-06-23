McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.80. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.