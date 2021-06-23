Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$75.87. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$75.73, with a volume of 448,395 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.56.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4899995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

