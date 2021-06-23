Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.37 Million

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $59.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.56 million and the lowest is $59.17 million. Materialise posted sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $240.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Stevard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTLS opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37. Materialise has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

