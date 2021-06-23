Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

