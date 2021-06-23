Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Critical Contrast

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pegasystems 0 1 13 0 2.93

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.03%. Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $152.21, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59% Pegasystems -4.00% -18.54% -6.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 624.77 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -227.83 Pegasystems $1.02 billion 11.05 -$61.37 million ($1.37) -100.99

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.