AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.43.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$14.98 and a 52-week high of C$26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.71.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

