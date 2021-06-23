Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEOXF. Citigroup lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of AEOXF opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.03. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

