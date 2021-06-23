Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.13.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.61 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

