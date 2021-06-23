North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$20.40 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.24.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,850. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

