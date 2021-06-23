FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, FIG Partners began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

NYSE FIGS opened at $45.21 on Monday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

