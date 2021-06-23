Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDR. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CDR opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.93.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

