Diageo’s (DEO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

