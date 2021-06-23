SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHSP. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $217.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.