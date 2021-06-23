BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

