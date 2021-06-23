FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $162.93 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

