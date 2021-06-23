Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €156.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.82 ($160.96).

ETR:WCH opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €131.58. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 52-week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

