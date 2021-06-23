JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €136.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €124.70 ($146.71).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €126.54 ($148.87) on Tuesday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50 day moving average of €122.40.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

