British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,795 ($36.52) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The firm has a market cap of £64.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,773.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17 shares of company stock worth $46,590 and have sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

