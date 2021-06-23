British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,795 ($36.52) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The firm has a market cap of £64.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,773.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
