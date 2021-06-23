National Bankshares Analysts Give Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) a C$6.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITR. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

CVE ITR opened at C$3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.08 and a 52 week high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

