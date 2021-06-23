Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $861.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report sales of $861.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $872.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $857.20 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM stock opened at $519.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $239.61 and a 52 week high of $521.86.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

