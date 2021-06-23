$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.