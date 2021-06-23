Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) versus Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Head to Head Survey

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brinker International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brinker International and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 6 14 0 2.70 Noodles & Company 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brinker International presently has a consensus target price of $69.05, suggesting a potential upside of 18.67%. Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Brinker International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and Noodles & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.08 billion 0.86 $24.40 million $1.71 34.03 Noodles & Company $393.65 million 1.40 -$23.26 million ($0.29) -41.93

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 0.26% -6.66% 1.27% Noodles & Company -4.82% -32.43% -2.69%

Summary

Brinker International beats Noodles & Company on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.