Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

