CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.95. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 65,618 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.04%.

In other CSI Compressco news, COO Robert Wesley Price purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Byers purchased 31,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $57,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,080.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 126,130 shares of company stock worth $202,741. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

