Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,556 ($20.33). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31), with a volume of 546,766 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,805.60 ($23.59).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,519.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market cap of £13.67 billion and a PE ratio of 42.71.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

