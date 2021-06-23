Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.85. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 1,658,967 shares trading hands.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$97,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,416,000. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,708,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,799.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

