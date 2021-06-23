Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

