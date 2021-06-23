Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OUTKY. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

