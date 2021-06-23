Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

