Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $451.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

