Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of KAMN opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Kaman has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $59.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

