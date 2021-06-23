Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $479,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.