CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

