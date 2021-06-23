Analyzing Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) & Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -53.26% 63.06% 7.55% Riley Exploration Permian -60.16% -178.93% -91.74%

This is a summary of current ratings for Southwestern Energy and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 8 4 0 2.14 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.45, suggesting a potential downside of 14.35%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.69%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $2.31 billion 1.52 -$3.11 billion $0.38 13.66 Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 1,237.59 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwestern Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Riley Exploration Permian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

