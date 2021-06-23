Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.24. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

CNI opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.