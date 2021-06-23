$32.11 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post sales of $32.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 448.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,962 shares of company stock worth $16,572,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290,761 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 300.62 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.