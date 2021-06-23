$32.11 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post sales of $32.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 448.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,962 shares of company stock worth $16,572,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290,761 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 300.62 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.